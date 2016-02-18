Valley Car Wash Carwash Detailing Sharon PA

Valley Car Wash is one of Sharon, PA’s oldest businesses having opened in 1957. We are known for being a top quality, full service soft touch car wash and detail shop. Our cleaning clothes are made from a smooth, closed cell foam that does not hold dirt. Equipment goes through routine cleaning every morning to ensure the best and safest cleaning performance.

All washes include bug and salt removal along with hand towel dry with the best quality, microfiber towels available in the industry. We power wash all vehicles to remove 90% off dirt prior to sending down the tunnel through the wash. This power washing is a step majority of car washes have now eliminated to save labor cost but is the most important step to protect paint from micro abrasions that can be a result of larger dirt particles being rubbed against the paint during the cleaning process. We offer everything from an exterior only to doing essentially everything inside and outside the vehicle. Our detailing services are top notch and available by appointment only.

If you’ve never visited the Valley Car Wash, we’d love the opportunity to show you what we can do for you and your vehicle.

Car Wash Services

Choose the perfect wash package for your vehicle

Add Ons

  • Wheel Bright $3
  • Undercarriage $2
  • Triple Foam $3
  • Tire Shine $3
  • Tire Gel $4
  • Wipe Down $8
Full Size Truck and Extra Large Vehicles Add $2

  • Vacuum Passenger Area $4
  • Vacuum Trunk $3
  • Floor Mats $2 / Mat
  • Wheel Bright $3
  • Undercarriage $2
  • Triple Foam $3
  • Tire Shine $3
  • Tire Gel $4
  • Wipe Down $8
  • Interior Windshield $3
Full Size Truck and Extra Large Vehicles Add $2

Exterior

  • wash
  • undercarriage cleaned
  • dress tires
  • clean windows inside & out
  • spray wax

Interior

  • vacuum
  • extract floor mats
  • interior wipedown
  • clean door jambs
  • spray air freshner

Exterior

  • Engine Details $40
  • headlight restoration $80

Interior

  • leather clean/condition $30-60
  • scotchguard fabric protection $30-60
  • pet hair removal $60-100
  • steam clean upholstery $40-$80
  • steam clean carpet $40-$80
  • spray air freshner

Exterior

  • Wash
  • undercarriage wash
  • clean wheels
  • clay bar paint
  • clean windows inside
  • dress plastic trim
  • dress tires
  • clean door jambs
  • mechanicly polish paint with paint polish/sealant

Interior

  • Vacuum
  • interior wipe down
  • dress all plastic
  • extract floor mats
  • clean/condition leather
  • spray air freshner

Address
ADDRESS:
Valley Car Wash LLC
1364 East State St
Sharon, PA 16146
Phone
PHONE NUMBER:
724-347-4131
Email
E-MAIL:
[email protected]

